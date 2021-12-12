UK: Restaurant Forced To Refund Customer For Serving Ice-cream, Milkshakes 'cold'

A UK based restaurant owner has claimed that a new fraud has emerged on Just Eat after the food delivery service revised its rules regarding diners who request a refund, local media reported.

Hassan Habib, the owner of Lucky's Diner in Oldham, said that he has been inundated with requests for fraud refunds, Mirror UK reported. One of the more absurd complaints, he added, was that an order, which included cheesecake, milkshakes, and ice cream, was "cold."

"They ordered four milkshakes, a cheesecake, and an ice cream and 45 minutes later they put in a refund request because the food was cold. That’s just one of the many examples - they just order food, put down ‘X, Y, Z’ is wrong with it, do a refund and leave us to the costs," Manchester Evening Habib as saying.

Habib 'forced' to discontinue supplying takeaways through Just Eat

The restaurant owner said that he was forced to discontinue supplying takeaways through Just Eat due to a significant increase in complaints. There have been cases where refund requests come from accounts that are new to Just Eat and have never placed an order, indicating that they may be scammers, he added. The restaurant owner went on to say that the fraud had been going on before the policy change, but it has gotten worse since then.

Habib stated that he understands that things go wrong, sometimes restaurants make mistakes, miss something, or send the wrong item out; nevertheless, they make it up to the customers by providing a replacement or a full refund. "However, some very terrible, evil people are now using this gap, putting the food outlets in a very difficult position," he was quoted by the British daily as saying.

Previously, after receiving a complaint, Just Eat would contact eateries and ask if they thought the request was valid. The eatery was given ten days to provide the reimbursement. However now, restaurants will be charged for complaints under the new system, and will have 30 days to contest refund demands.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Unsplash)