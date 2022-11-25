UK Restricts Installation Of Made-in-China Cameras In Govt Buildings Over Security Fears

Britain's government departments have been ordered to stop installing surveillance cameras manufactured by Chinese companies. The decision to curb the installation of China-made security cameras at "sensitive sites" has been taken because of security concerns.

The new policy of the UK Government targets "visual surveillance systems" developed by China-based firms that are required by Chinese law to cooperate with Beijing's security services. The move was announced by the British government citing concerns among the members of parliament about the use of such equipment, reported BBC. Furthermore, officials have been told to consider the removal of existing Chinese equipment entirely.

Chinese government promotes spying activities

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden through a written statement revealed that a review "has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required". He stated that the decision was necessary as the equipment produced by Chinese companies is subject to Beijing's national intelligence law, which requires the organisations to "support, cooperate with, and collaborate" with the Chinese intelligence work.

Furthermore, UK officials have been instructed that Chinese-linked surveillance systems should not be connected to departmental core networks. According to Dowden, "security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks materialising," reported BBC.

Meanwhile, the scope of ordering the replacement of all existing surveillance equipment made by Chinese firms is "under constant review," stated a spokeswoman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She stated further that "this is a preventative step that's been taken in line with that approach".

Making stark revelations, UK's independent biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner Fraser Sampson stated that "Almost every aspect of our lives" was now under surveillance of advanced systems "designed by, and purchased from," companies under the control of foreign governments. He stated further that the surveillance equipment producers and manufacturers are bound under the data-sharing obligations within their nation's own domestic legal framework.

According to Sampson, this meant there was a need to exercise considerable caution when handling the equipment installed by a previous generation. Moreover, a moratorium “is a priority on any further installation until we fully understand the risks we have created,” stated Sampson.