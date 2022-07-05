UK: Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid Resign As Ministers Citing Boris Johnson's Leadership

United Kingdom Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from their respective posts on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership. In a tweet, Sunak stated that this may be his 'last ministerial job'. Earlier, British PM Johnson had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his ministers.

Sharing his resignation letter, Rishi Sunak tweeted:

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



My letter to the Prime Minister below.

Sajid Javid, too, tweeted:

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.

In his resignation letter, Rishi Sunak stated, "It is with deep sadness that I am writing to you to resign from the Government. It has been an enormous privilege to serve our country as Chancellor of the Exchequer and I will always be proud of how during the pandemic we protected people’s jobs and businesses through actions such as furlough. To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly."

Sunak added, "However, the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

On the other hand, Sajid Javid in his resignation letter wrote, "It was a privilege to have been asked to come back to Goverment to serve as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care at such a critical time for our country. | have given every ounce of energy to this task, and am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. The UK has led the world in learning to live with Covid. Thanks to the amazing rollout of our booster programme, investment in treatments, and innovations in the way we deliver healthcare, the British people have enjoyed months more freedom than other comparable countries."

Boris Johnson Under Pressure Over Conservative Lawmaker's Misconduct

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed pressure on Tuesday after a former civil servant spoke out about Downing Street's handling of allegations of misconduct by a Conservative Party member of Parliament who was suspended recently. Lord Simon McDonald, who was the permanent secretary in the UK Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, wrote to the Parliament's standards commissioner saying Downing Street made "inaccurate claims" about Chris Pincher who resigned from the post of Conservative Deputy Chief Whip last week after admitting drunken misbehaviour.

In the wake of the resignation, the Prime Minister's office said Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Pincher when he was appointed to the post. "This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards because No. 10 (Downing Street) keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth," McDonald said as he tweeted his letter to the Parliamentary watchdog.