Amid the ongoing battle for the Conservative Party leadership race, the United Kingdom's former chancellor Rishi Sunak stated that he would not accept any position offered by her rival Liz Truss if she becomes the country's next Prime Minister. 42-year-old Sunak argued that when individuals in charge hold fundamentally differing views, it becomes challenging for cabinet ministers to reach a consensus on important issues. He made these statements while speaking to BBC Radio 2, where he was asked to respond to rumours that Truss could offer him the post of health secretary if she wins the Tory leadership.

"I am not focused on all of that and I doubt Liz is. I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else. One thing I have reflected on as well a bit is being in a government, in the cabinet, over the last couple of years, you really need to agree with the big things. Because it is tough, as I found, when you don’t. And I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again," Sunak told BBC Radio 2, as per The Guardian.

Sunak comes down heavily on Truss' economic plan

The underdog in the leadership race, Sunak, also heavily criticised his rival Truss' economic plan for government. Notably, Truss has pledged to introduce an emergency budget to rapidly lower taxes in the country. She claimed that her tax-cutting initiatives will "reduce inflation" and that she would maintain low tax rates as the Prime Minister of the country. Meanwhile, Sunak claimed that the country's economy will plunge into "catastrophic inflation" if Truss does not choose between her unfunded £50 billion in tax cuts and extending the cost of living assistance.

Truss has a 32-point lead over her rival Sunak: Poll

The former UK chancellor further stated that Truss would raise borrowing to dangerously high levels and seriously jeopardise state finances if she tries to achieve both. “I would love a tax cut, who doesn’t? But I think my priorities are the right ones for the country right now. Liz’s plans are promising the earth to everybody. I think her plan risks making everything worse," Sunak added. Notably, a recent poll indicated that Truss has a 32-point lead over her rival Sunak as the race to the country's top post inches closer. According to the YouGov survey, 66% of Conservative members support Truss, while 34% are in favour of Sunak.

Image: AP