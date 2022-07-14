UK: Rishi Sunak's Winning Streak Continues, Gets Highest Votes In The Second Ballot

In UK, after receiving the most votes (101 total) in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party, former chancellor Rishi Sunak kept his lead in the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom on July 14.

With 101 votes, Sunak won the election, ahead of junior trade minister and betting favourite Penny Mordaunt (83 votes), and foreign secretary Liz Truss (64 votes). Suella Braverman, the attorney general, lost with 27 votes. Kemi Badenoch received 49 votes, while legislator Tom Tugendhat received 32.

In the first round of voting on July 13, Sunak also received the most support from Conservative lawmakers. Sunak received 88 of the party's 358 Members of Parliament (MPs), followed by Penny Mordaunt in second place with 67 votes and Liz Truss in third place with 50. Sunak's departure as Finance Minister last week contributed to Johnson's resignation.

Both, Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign minister, and Nadhim Zahawi, who replaced Sunak as finance minister last week, were disqualified for not receiving the necessary 30 votes. Sunak, who is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, told the BBC after the first round that he is pleased with the outcome. Meanwhile, support for Penny Mordaunt is growing among Conservative Party members, who will ultimately have the final say.

Final results to be declared on September 5

The 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers established a deadline of July 21 for the shortlist to be reduced to just two candidates. The estimated 200,000 Conservative Party members in the nation will then select the new leader from the last two candidates. On September 5, the person with the highest votes will succeed Boris Johnson as the head of the Conservative Party and the British Prime Minister.

Although the field is still considered to be wide open, the race appears to be settling into a Sunak, Mordaunt, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss three-way fight at this early stage of the competition. A Truss spokesperson in the meantime stated that, "Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine."

Image: AP