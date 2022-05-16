UK: Roallercoaster Ride Takes Dangerous Turn As People Left Hanging At 235 Ft On Big One

A rollercoaster at Big One ride in Blackpool Pleasure Beach, UK got scary, after it suddenly malfunctioned on its climb. As the thrillseekers were expecting fun, the event turned out to be fearful. According to Daily Star, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the carriage of the coaster stopped at the height of 235-feet. Just wonder, what if a fun trip turned to be a scary one? This ride at Blackpool Beach has been the same for the thrillseekers there.

The video from the scene shows that as the carriage of the ride stranded at the height of 235ft, the riders were seen walking up the ride using the stairs at the side to get access to the carriage. The video was shared by Cheshire Live’s Sallie Ehlen, who had luckily just made it to the end of the ride before the malfunction, as per Daily Star. The video uploaded by a news outlet has a caption, "when you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top".

Big One Ride rollercoaster

The Big One, formerly known as the Pepsi Max Big One, is a steel roller coaster located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom. Designed by Ron Toomer and manufactured by Arrow Dynamics, the ride opened to the public on 28 May 1994 as the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world. Meanwhile, in the incident no one was injured.

Previously, a rollercoaster ride at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, US stopped due to a glitch that continued for nearly 45 minutes, leaving riders hanging upside down. The riders expressed that this all took place when they were riding on the 'Flying Cobra' coaster. Brandon Allen told that it was his very first experience at a theme park on a rollercoaster but, unfortunately the ride got stuck. “I personally watched my tears fall from the sky. It was frightening,” Allen told FOX 59 while explaining the incident. Meanwhile, Carowinds amusement park released a statement saying that the park's maintenance team responded quickly and at no time were the guests in danger. The statement added that all guests were returned safely to the station and unloaded within 30 minutes.

Image: Unsplash