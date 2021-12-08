UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet's Wreckage Discovered From Mediterranean Seabed

The wreckage of UK Royal Air Force F-35B Joint Strike Fighter that fell into the Mediterranean Sea shortly after taking off from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS last month has been discovered, the UK Ministry of Defense announced on December 7. Given the operational security dangers that would have been posed if any component of the F-35 fighter jet had fallen into the hands of a less friendly country, successfully locating and retrieving aircraft remains was a major priority, according to the statement released by the UK's Ministry of Defence.

"Operations to recover the UK F-35 in the Mediterranean Sea have successfully concluded and there is no danger or compromise to sensitive equipment on the aircraft," the UK ministry of Defence said in the statement.

It took two weeks to discover the wreck on the seafloor and another week to properly bring it to the surface, according to several media reports. The search and recovery attempt was also aided by the US and Italian navies, who added that the wreckage was recovered to a leased salvage ship, The Sun Daily reported.

F-35 fighter jet crashed into Mediterranean on Nov 17

The 'Dambusters,' a Royal Air Force (RAF) F-35B from No. 617 Squadron, had crashed into the Mediterranean on November 17, for reasons that are yet unknown. Earlier, media reports claimed that the plane had ingested an air intake blocker and that the pilot had tried unsuccessfully to abort the takeoff after it became evident that the plane would not be able to get airborne, but this is not yet confirmed. The lack of a grounding order in the aftermath of the incident strongly suggests that British officials believe the incident was caused by human error rather than a technical fault with the plane, according to the statement.

Regardless of what caused the crash, the aircraft, or at least the majority of what was left of it, is now in the safe hands of the United Kingdom government. As previously reported by The Sun Daily, the remains of any form of F-35 may have been a valuable source of intelligence for a future foe, especially if the plane was discovered fully intact. After a Japanese F-35A plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean in 2019, similar concerns were raised. At least some of the jet's debris ended up at the bottom of the sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)