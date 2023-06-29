Last Updated:

UK Royal Family Expenses Rise In Year Of ‘significant Transition’

The royal household receives an annual taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which has been calculated to be the equivalent of GBP 1.29 per person in the UK.

UK News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
UK royals

The expenditure of the UK’s royal household rose 5 per cent last year. Image: Twitter- @RoyalFamily


The expenditure of the UK’s royal household rose 5 per cent last year even as the taxpayer funding towards official royal expenses remained unchanged at GBP 86.3, according to the annual accounts for 2022-23 released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The palace said this year’s accounts cover a period of “significant transition” as King Charles III acceded to the throne after the passing away of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The royal household receives an annual taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which has been calculated to be the equivalent of GBP 1.29 per person in the UK. It also includes a dedicated amount to fund a 10-year “reservicing” of Buckingham Palace, a major overhaul of essential building services.

READ | UK was ill-prepared for COVID-19 pandemic because government prioritised Brexit, ex-health chief says

“This year’s statement covers a period of significant transition for the royal household, reflecting the Platinum Jubilee and State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the accession of the King, the lead up to Their Majesties’ Coronation, and the coming together of staff from two households,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The total Sovereign Grant for 2022-23, amounted to GBP 86.3 million, which is made up of a core grant of GBP 51.8 million which funds official travel, property maintenance and the operating costs of the Sovereign’s household,” it said.

Additionally, income earned through royal investments and property to supplement the Sovereign Grant was GBP 9.8 million last year, a decrease of 1 per cent from GBP 9.9 million in 2021-22.

“Like other organisations, the Royal Household has not been immune to the impacts of the joint challenges of the pandemic and inflationary pressures, which have resulted in a flat Sovereign Grant. The figure for the year remained unchanged at GBP 86.3 million, with a significant proportion funding the reservicing of Buckingham Palace, which is now in its seventh year. This figure will remain unchanged at GBP 86.3 million for the year 2023-24,” said Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse.

READ | British Minister calls for robust investment protections in UK-India trade agreement

The palace also revealed that targeted initiatives such as reducing heating across the royal palaces of the country have resulted in a 19 per cent decrease in natural gas and heating emissions. 

READ | Sonam Kapoor invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for UK-India week 
READ | Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak
READ | Sonam Kapoor represents India at UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception in a traditional ensemble

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT