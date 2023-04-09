Major security concerns emerged for the British royal family after lawyers stated that luxury cars used by UK royalties including King Charles and Prince William may have “dangerous technical defects”. According to Mirror UK, a case was filed in the British High Court last week against the luxurious car Jaguar Land Rover. The famous car brand is highly preferred by the British royal family, especially by the new British Monarch King Charles III and Prince of Wales, Prince William. According to Mirror UK, the legal papers claimed that over 500,000 cars made by British car makers are potentially faulty.

The case filed in the British High Court raised questions over the reliability of the royal fleet. The lawyers claimed that the faulty aspects of the car can make the car enter into a “limp mode” which ultimately leads to the land rover capping into the top speed of around 30mph. According to the Mirror UK, the lawyers claimed that the car can enter into a “limp mode” even on a busy road. Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection, told the British news outlet that the speed-limiting fault can be dangerous for the royal family members. Davies stated that fault can limit the British royalty's ability to avoid potential threats when driving. “This is a personal safety issue. Anything that diminishes your ability to get away from a potential attacker is a concern,” Mr Davies said.

Lawyers are seeking 3 Billion pounds from Jaguar Land Rover

The legal papers were filled in the High Court by the London-based law firm Milberg. The Law firm stated the land rover that the Prince of Wales was seen using multiple times is eligible for its class action lawsuit against the luxury car brand. Not only this but in the past, similar cars were also used by the security entourage of King Charles III, making it a major security concern. The London-based law firm revealed that it is seeking £3 billion from Jaguar Land Rover in relation to the case.

However, it is important to note that it is still unclear whether any of the claimants have experienced the alleged limp mode or not. There are also no suggestions that the royal family will join the high-profile class actions lawsuit. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover said that it has not been notified of the legal action. However, the British car maker made it clear that it would vigorously contest any such claims in court, Mirror UK reported. The Milberg firm made it clear that it will fight the battle since the limp mode can cause a major security threat. “This could happen while motorists are in the middle of a busy roundabout or on the motorway. This strikes us as dangerous,” lead litigator James Oldnall asserted.