UK Royal Navy Warship 'sabotaged', Investigation Finds 60 'intentionally' Damaged Cables

British defence contractor BAE System is investigating the scope of repairs needed following an alleged incident of sabotage that occurred on a next-generation British Royal Navy warship at a Scottish shipyard. According to Sky News, the incident prompted an inquiry into who was responsible for the incident. After assessing the situation, the defence contractor of the BAE system said that a number of HMS Glasgow were “damaged intentionally”. The discovery of the damage was made earlier this week.

According to Sky News, HMS Glasgow is the first of the new series of Type 26 frigates and is being built at the Scotstoub shipyard in Glasgow. "We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met,” a spokesperson from the BAE system informed. “Normal operations have now resumed and an assessment is underway to scope the repairs needed,” the contractors further added."

No suspect and no motives detected yet

Following the assessment, BAE Systems did not confirm a motive for the damage and who was suspected to be responsible for the alleged sabotage. The assessment revealed that more than 60 cables of the Royal Navy warship were severed. The warship was designed to be an adaptable and future-proofed ship. HMS Glasgow is also the first of the eight Type 26 frigates that are being built by BAE systems in Glasgow. Along with HMS Glasgow, other prominent warships that are under construction are HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast. As per the British news outlet, the two warships are expected to enter service in the late-2020s. The three warships are designed to carry helicopters and smaller vessels and were launched in December last year, RT World reported.

The HMS Glasgow is not the only ship that was investigated for suspicious reasons. In February this year, the royal navy initiated an investigation of the HMS Vanguard. The investigation was initiated after media reports emerged that the cooling system aboard the nuclear-powered submarine was allegedly repaired by super-glue.