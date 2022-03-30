UK Royals 'dismayed' By Prince Andrew's Participation At Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince Andrew accompanied his mother Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, March 29, in London. The memorial service for Prince Philip was Andrew's first public appearance after he had an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual misconduct. The members of the Royal Family were "dismayed" by Prince Andrew demanding a prominent role at his father Philip's memorial service, The Daily Mail reported.

Senior royals had "reluctantly" agreed to Prince Andrew's demand that he would travel alongside Queen to London as they live nearby. However, Prince Andrew not only travelled with his mother but also accompanied her to the front row where she had to sit during the memorial service. Reportedly, the Dean of Westminster was expected to accompany the Queen to her seat while Prince Andrew had to walk behind. The Senior royals had hoped that Prince Andrew would not want to take "front and centre" during the memorial service. A family source told The Daily Mail that senior royals including Prince Charles and Prince William were "dismayed" to see Prince Andrew playing a prominent role in the memorial service and added that it had led to "consternation." Another source told The Daily Mail that Prince Andrew would have "insisted" and they would have found when "it was too late." The source added that Prince Charles will be "despairing" at the decision.

About 1800 people attend Prince Philip's memorial service

Meanwhile, Royal experts claimed that Queen's decision to allow Prince Andrew to take a prominent role in the memorial service indicates "endorsement" of her son. Prince Andrew's prominent role in the memorial service comes after he had signed an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who had filed a case against him over sexual misconduct with her when she was 17 years old. However, Andrew has denied the allegations made against him by Giuffre. The memorial service for Prince Philip had around 1800 family members and guests in attendance on 29 March, according to AP. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at the age of 99 years. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people had been allowed to participate in the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021. Queen Elizabeth kept aside her health issues to attend the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey and used the side door of church to shorten the distance to her seat, as per the AP report.

