UK: Royals Slammed For Refusing To Publish Findings Into Meghan Markle's Bullying Claims

Buckingham Palace is facing a widespread criticism for withholding the findings to the wide ranging probe that involves allegations of bullying by Meghan Markle, a royal expert told British broadcaster Daily Mail. Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the royal household has been hoping that the two embattled Sussexes might "reciprocate in kind" for keeping the investigation private. They are hoping that they may return the favour when it comes to Prince Harry's upcoming memoirs, as well will dismiss rumours surrounding the Royals that were made during Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Publishing the findings of the probe would have had an 'incendiary' impact on already strained ties between the Royal family and the Sussexes who now live in Los Angeles, the aide told the paper on Thursday.

"The Palace, faced with the possibility of a memoir by Harry later this year and who knows what else if the Sussexes, as budding philanthropists, were antagonised, has simply closed it down. This is obviously an olive branch to the Sussexes too," Richard Fitzwilliams reportedly said.

'Probe not monument to transparency'

When asked that not publishing the findings might trigger the Royal aides who claimed they were bullied, Fitzwilliams responded that the probe is not monument to transparency, but that revealing that Meghan ill-treated staff to public may have long lasting unfavourable outcomes. "Those involved may well feel hard done by," Richard Fitzwilliams told the broadcaster.

The Buckingham Palace had launched an investigation into Meghan's alleged behaviour after a newspaper reported that a former aide was reduced to tears by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Times of London newspaper had claimed in its explosive report that the duchess fired two personal assistants, and left staff feeling “humiliated.” An official complaint was logged by Jason Knauf, the then communications secretary to Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry during her stay in the Kensington palace. Palace had said in later statement that it was "clearly very concerned” about the treatment of the staff and complaints of toxic work environment culture.

The misconduct allegations against Meghan were made just days after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the sit down, Markle had labelled the Royal family as "racist." Meghan meanwhile demanded evidence, and proof such as the documents, emails and texts that were related to the bullying allegations, that she stated were started by the Queen.