UK Rules Out New COVID Rules Before Christmas; Study Suggests Omicron May Be Milder

The British government announced on Thursday that no further Coronavirus limitations will be implemented until after Christmas, and that preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron variant are encouraging. However, the UK set a new COVID-19 record on Wednesday, when daily COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,00,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous daily high of 93,045 set last week by the quickly transmissible Omicron strain.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,06,122 COVID cases, with 8,008 persons in hospitals, up 4% from a week before. Meanwhile, 140 deaths have been documented within 28 days of positive COVID tests, with a declining trend so far. As of Tuesday, 9,68,665 boosters and third doses of COVID vaccines have been provided, bringing the total amount of vaccines distributed to more than 30.8 million.

The UK's Health Security Agency is expected to release new Omicron statistics on Thursday. This comes after two studies from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers discovered that individuals infected with Omicron were 20% to 68% less likely than those infected with the Delta variant of COVID to require hospital treatment. According to AP, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that the data found by two studies were "encouraging."

Omicron may be milder

According to data from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, Omicron may be milder there. Even if the findings of these early tests hold up, scientists warn that any decreases in severity must be balanced against the fact that Omicron spreads considerably quicker than Delta and is more resistant to vaccinations. Because of these variables, the new variation may still overburden health-care facilities due to the sheer volume of infections. Confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, where Omicron is now the prevalent strain, have increased by over 60% in a week.

In an effort to slow the spread of Omicron, Britain's Conservative government restored restrictions requiring face masks in stores and forcing people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Coronavirus test before accessing nightclubs and other crowded events earlier this month. Officials also advised people to get checked on a regular basis and to limit their socialising. Many people in the United Kingdom have taken such advice, leaving entertainment and hospitality businesses in shambles at what should have been their biggest season.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP