UK: Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt & Liz Truss Among Contenders To Replace PM Boris Johnson

Former ministers of the UK, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, on Saturday, launched a bid for the Tory leadership in order to replace Boris Johnson as British premier. While Hunt stressed that his main campaign agenda would be corporate tax cuts to 15%, Javid added that he would reverse an increase in social security contributions. In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, Hunt outlined that his focus is on restoring trust, growing the economy, and "winning the next election." However, Javid echoed that at the current point the UK "cannot afford not to have tax cuts."

52-year-old Javid, who previously held positions of finance minister and health secretary, on Saturday said he would chop corporation tax to 15% from the current 19%, reversing the current plans to raise the rate to 25% from April next year. It is pertinent to mention, corporation tax is levied on business profits. He also promised to implement an additional temporary cut in fuel duty to ease the spiking cost of living in the current situation.

Speaking separately with the publication, Hunt too emphasised the necessity of corporate tax cuts, explaining that it would help businesses in deprived parts of the country. He slammed Johnson's idea of scaling up the rate. "Restoring trust" was also another cornerstone of his pitch. "I called out what was going wrong long before any other major contenders and have not been defending the indefensible," Hunt told the Sunday Telegraph.

UK leaders in the race for leadership

As reported by Sunday Telegraph, Hunt and Javid joined the leadership race following Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. In addition, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak and Attorney General Suella Braverman, former ministers Kemi Badenoch and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat have also announced their campaigns in the race for the prime ministerial candidate. UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss also said she would throw the hat in the ring, joining the aforementioned leaders in a bid to replace Johnson.

Sunak appears to attract most approval: Report

The Guardian reported that former chancellor Sunak is likely to garner the most supporters in the opening days of the contest. His team told the publication that there is a significant increase in grassroots support within days of the campaign launch.

Meanwhile, current chancellor Zahawi also seems not far behind Sunak with growing momentum since Saturday night.

Disappointing Johnson's loyalists, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruled out joining the race to emerge as PM. He thanked grassroots supporters for their relentless backing for Ukraine. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported calls for Home Secretary Priti Patel as a candidate for the PM post but she is yet to announce if she is up for the contest.

(Image: AP)