UK Sanctions Russian Commanders And Iranian Businessmen; All You Need To Know

Britain on Tuesday announced it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks. Defending its decision, the UK foreign office said that the decree comes as Russia has stepped up its “campaign of terror” against Ukriane while striking crucial energy infrastructure and forcing Ukranians to survive in the “dark and freezing cold of winter”.

Britain said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing U.S. information showing Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia. Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine. More than 6,000 Ukrainian civilians are estimated to have died since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, primarily as a result of Russian missile and artillery strikes. Intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law – those responsible must be held to account, announced the UK government.

“The UK stands with Ukraine. Russian forces’ calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered,” said UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive, continued Cleverly. “Putin wants to break Ukraine’s spirit, but he will not succeed. Ukraine will win, and Ukraine will rebuild,” he added.

Citing a December 9 report released by the US, UK claimed that information showed Iran had become one of Russia’s top military backers and has sent hundreds of drones to Russia in violation of its international legal obligations, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s “critical infrastructure and kill civilians”. The Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people and the threat it poses in the Middle East have left Iran isolated internationally and in desperate need of support from Putin, said the UK government.

Which figures and entities from Russia and Iran have the UK sanctioned?

Twelve senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. Major General Robert Baranov, identified by a Bellingcat investigation as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles, is among those targeted. The sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of the drones, including the co-owner and Managing Director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones which have been used by Russia in Ukraine.

UK Foreign office said that all individuals were subject to an asset freeze and travel ban while all entities are subject to an asset freeze.

Russia

Colonel General Sergey Viktorovich Karakaev, Commander, Strategic Missile Forces

Colonel General Mikhail Yuryevich Teplinskiy, Commander, Airborne Forces

Lieutenant General Mikhail Mikhaylovich Matveevsky, Commander, Missile Troops and Artillery

Lieutenant General Nikolay Mikhaylovich Parshin, Head of the Main Missile-Artillery Directorate

Lieutenant General Alexander Semyonovich Sanchik, Commander, 35th Combined Arms Army

Lieutenant General Mikhail Stepanovich Zusko, Chief of Staff Russian Forces Group (West)

Major General Alexey Vyacheslavovich Avdeev, Commander, 3rd Motorised Rifle Division

Major General Robert Baranov, Director, Main Computation Centre of the General Staff

Major General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Novikov, Head of the Department for Construction and Management of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Major General Oleg Yurievich Tsokov, Commander,144th Motorised Rifle Division

Colonel Georgy Ivanovich Shuvaev, Head of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 1st Tank Army

Colonel Evgeny Nikolaevich Zhuravlev, Commander, 4th Tank Division

Iran

MADO, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company

Yousef Aboutalebi, Director at MADO

Abdollah Mehrabi, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brig Gen – Chief of IRGC ASF Research and Sufficiency Jihad Organisation (SSJO)

Professor Afshin Khajeh Fard, Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organisation

What are the types of sanctions being imposed?

Asset freeze

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person.

Travel ban

A travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, provided the individual is an excluded person under Section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

Transport sanctions

Recently introduced powers make it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.