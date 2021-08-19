UK Says It Will Not Evacuate Unaccompanied Children From Afghanistan Amid Taliban Crisis

Britain has said that it will not be able to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on August 19 informed when he was questioned about the video showing a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport. The video referred to during Wallace’s interview with Sky News, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and United States soldiers at Kabul airport as governments scrambled to evacuate vulnerable Afghans and their citizens as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

'Cannot evacuate unaccompanied children'

Wallace also said that the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out. The British Defence Secretary told Sky News, “We can't just take a minor on their own...You will find as you see in the footage I think you're showing now, the child was taken - that will be because the family will be taken as well." He also said, “It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd...We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what's happening." Wallace said that UK soldiers at the airport were facing a challenging situation as several Afghans are desperate to leave.

"It is very very difficult for those soldiers as you've seen in your own footage, dealing with some desperate, desperate people, many of whom are just wanting to leave the country," Wallace said.

India, UK to work together to Tackle security threats

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Dominic Raab exchanged views regarding the grim situation unfolding in the war-ravaged Afghanistan. Both India and UK have decided to work together to tackle the combined security threats, supporting the refugees and easing the humanitarian plight of Afghan nationals. EAM arrived in New York on August 16 to chair meetings in the United Nations (UN) Security Council on technology and peacekeeping and on counter-terrorism as India holds the current presidency of the Council.

(IMAGE: AP)