Last Updated:

UK School Removes 'binary' Head Girl Title; Piers Morgan Takes At Dig At 'woke Insanity'

St Paul's Girls' School in London removed its 'binary' head girl title with 'head of school' and it received flak from Piers Morgan, who called it 'insanity'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
London Girls' School, St Paul's Girls' School

Image: AP


Demi Lovato coming out as ‘non-binary’ had made headlines a few weeks ago, and the use of a non-binary title by a United Kingdom school is now becoming a talking point. The St Paul’s Girls' School in London is replacing the term ‘head girl’ to the more ‘inclusive’ title ‘head of school’ as it was too ‘binary’. The move attracted flak from members of the school staff as well as TV celebrity Piers Morgan, who termed it ‘laughingly hypocritical.’

UK school changes ‘binary’ head girl title

The St Pauls Girls School is a £26,000-a-year institution situated at Hammersmith in London and is the alma mater of names like Rosalind Franklin, Dame Kate Bingham, Emily Mortimer and Rachel Weisz. As per a report in The Times, the school has decided to incorporate the ‘head of shool’ title from the next academic year instead of head girl.

The move attracted flak from some members of the school staff as some of them pointed out that the the school should be teaching young girls to be proud of their sex and not 'ashamed' about it and termed the move as ‘contradictory. Another person asked how a single-sex school was empowering girls and also supporting a pupil to ‘idenitfy out of being a girl.’

READ | 'I am proud.' Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan poked fun at the the school continuing to call itself as a ‘girls' school', and  termed it as ‘woke insanity at its most laughingly hypocritical.’ He quipped why the school was not calling itself 'Non-Binary Gender-Fluid' school instead.

The school stated that the move was sparked by senior pupils identifying themselves as young women rather than ‘girls.’ It added that the ‘binary connotations’ were also a factor. It, however, refused the argument that the school’s name should also be changed by the same logic. 

READ | Demi Lovato comes out as 'non-binary' and announces changing their pronouns to 'they/them'

7 pupils out of 778 in the school have reportedly identified themselves as non-binary, stating that they be addressed as ‘they/them.’

READ | Neil Gaiman fights backlash over Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ casting non-binary, black actors
READ | Demi Lovato opens up about use of pronouns after coming out as non-binary
First Published:
COMMENT