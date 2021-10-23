UK: Scientists Urge Government To Re-implement COVID Measures As Infections Rise

Scientific experts advised the British government on Friday, October 22, to ensure that coronavirus restrictions are implemented quickly, as the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country. According to numbers released on Friday, the UK has seen an average of 47,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day in the last week, up 18% from the week before. There were 135 deaths every day on average, up 16% from the previous week. During the pandemic, Britain has recorded more than 139,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia.

Many scientists are encouraging the government to reinstate some of the limitations that were withdrawn three months ago after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, AP reported, citing minutes from a meeting held last week. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, a body of experts that advises the government, said, "Policy work on the potential reintroduction of measures should be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment." According to the group, among all the measures under consideration by the government, the reintroduction of working from home instructions is expected to have the biggest individual impact on transmission.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it may reimpose some limitations as part of autumn and winter "Plan B," but not yet. During the fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses are most prevalent, Britain relies almost entirely on vaccinations to keep the virus at bay. Almost 80% of people aged 12 and up in the United Kingdom have had two COVID vaccine doses, and millions, including those over 50, are being offered a booster shot. The advisory group's scientific modellers said a large increase in hospitalisations like the one witnessed last winter was increasingly unlikely, and that booster vaccines may maintain the virus transmission at levels equal to or lower than currently reported. However, they warned that many more coronavirus deaths could occur in the coming months.

'We are sticking with our plan': PM Johnson

Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to resist health officials' recommendations for stricter COVID-19 regulations. "We are sticking with our plan. We are continuing with the plan we set out in July. We are watching the numbers very carefully every day," he declared in a pre-recorded video for media broadcasters on Thursday, October 21. He further said that the figures were "high," but that they were "within the range" projected by scientists advising the government.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)