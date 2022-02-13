UK Scientists Warn Next COVID Variant Could Be More Lethal; Urge Govt To Act Accordingly

As the UK government set to lift all the COVID restriction that was imposed last year, the scientists warned the next variant of the virus could be much more dangerous than the Omicron variant. According to a report by The Guardian, the UK-based scientists have issued a warning that the next coronavirus variant could be more lethal and could cause serious damage to the healthcare system. While speaking to the British English daily, epidemiologist Professor Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said that the greatest danger was that the people are now considering that the next COVID variants would be milder compared to the Omicron variant. He argued that the Omicron variant did not come from the Delta variant and therefore, there are possibilities that the next coronavirus could be more lethal.

Next COVID strain could kill many more, warn scientists

"The Omicron variant did not come from the Delta variant. It came from a completely different part of the virus’s family tree, " The Guardian quoted the scientist as saying. "And since we don’t know where in the virus’s family tree a new variant is going to come from, we cannot know how pathogenic it might be. It could be less pathogenic but it could, just as easily, be more pathogenic," added the scientist. His statement was also backed by another virologist and professor Lawrence Young of Warwick University. While speaking to the Observer, Lawrence said, "People seem to think there has been a linear evolution of the virus from Alpha to Beta to Delta to Omicron. But that is simply not the case." "The idea that virus variants will continue to get milder is wrong. A new one could turn out to be even more pathogenic than the Delta variant, for example, added Lawrence.

WHO's special envoy urges UK govt to make plan assuming worst situation

Meanwhile, David Nabarro, a special envoy on Coronavirus for the World Health Organization, has appealed to the UK authorities to make a plan assuming the next COVID variant could make the people seriously ill. "It would be prudent to encourage people to protect themselves and others consistently. An approach that does not do this would be a gamble with potentially severe consequences. I cannot see any upsides to such a gamble. The pandemic has a long way to go and – as is the case since it started – people and their leaders will influence its long-term impact through actions they take now," Nabarro opined while speaking to The Guardian.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)