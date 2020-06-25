UK: Scores Crowd Popular Bournemouth Beach With COVID-19 Guidelines Up For Toss

The United Kingdom, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the Coronavirus pandemic, moved towards reopening its three-months-long lockdown after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he cannot wait to enjoy social life after pubs and restaurants reopen. However, he had cautioned that Britons would have to act responsibly. Little did the leader and his Tory government knew, how "responsibly" lockdown-fatigued people will behave in an English coastal resort town.

On Thursday, scores of people swarmed a popular beach in Bournemouth for sunbathing and swimming under a bright and shiny sun as the country sweltered in its two hottest days of the year so far. As per local media reports, there were a number of incidents of fights and excessive alcohol use, while cleaning crews received "abuse and intimidation" as they attempted to empty overflowing bins on the seafront.

'Major incident'

A 'major incident' was declared by local civic body officials as they scrambled to vacate an area where ideas of social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitation in times of a deadly pandemic evaporated under sun-seekers' desire.

‘MAJOR INCIDENT’ declared in BOURNEMOUTH - pls stay away.



With 1/2 million visitors in Dorset, roads are gridlocked, hindering emergency vehicles & beaches are full - with Dispersal Orders on both piers.

I’ve asked Police Minister to dispatch additional police if Dorset requests pic.twitter.com/YnSpfdXOLc — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 25, 2020

Plenty of people conducting those new self-administered eye tests today in Bournemouth.pic.twitter.com/JA1mDorsy9 — Daniel (@_thornado__) June 25, 2020

Media reports quoted Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Vikki Slade saying: "We are absolutely appalled at the scenes witnessed on our beaches, particularly at Bournemouth and Sandbanks, in the last 24-48 hours. The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people are just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe. We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response."

REACTIONS

12 tonnes of rubbish left on Bournemouth beach yesterday. People had even defecated in burger boxes & left on beach. We are creating a pandemic & pollution hell on Earth #Covid19UK #plasticpollution pic.twitter.com/FoYcvligF1 — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) June 25, 2020

Like and share if you think everyone ON Bournemouth beach should be refused NHS treatment for coronavirus #bournemouthbeach #heatwaveuk #Covid19UK #coronavirusuk #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/uPiR6HP4VA — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) June 25, 2020

Trainloads of day-trippers arriving at Bournemouth station, they wouldn't be crossing that foot bridge if they weren't planning on getting a bus or taxi to the beech. Wonder what the 'R' will be next week? #SecondWave pic.twitter.com/ZkBylohaH9 — Britgirl Hates Bozo and Brexit (@MarieAnnUK) June 25, 2020

COVID outbreak in Britain

Medical experts had on Wednesday warned the British government to prepare for the "real risk" of a coronavirus second wave just a day after the biggest lifting yet of lockdown restrictions in England. Britain has reported over 3.07 lakh cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of over 40,000. It has one of the highest cases fatality rates in the world and the Johnson government was critised for its slow and inadequate response to the pandemic.

England's hotels and restaurants have announced July 4 as their reopening date after Boris Johnson announced the first Saturday in July as the proposed date for the hospitality sector to return, the dates, however, are yet to be finalized. With three weeks of notice, the UK government has confirmed that the hospitality sector can resume with adherence to health safety measures as many establishments opened reservations in advance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

