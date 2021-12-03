UK: Scotland Yard Warns Of Terror Attack During Christmas, Asks People To Be Vigilant

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Scotland Yard Matt Twist warned people to be particularly cautious in the time up to Christmas. He said that a severe terror threat level indicates an attack is extremely likely, as per a reports by GB News. He also stated that the public should not be concerned but should be vigilant to anything out of the norm.

According to GB News, he further stated that this is the first Christmas in a few years where a large number of people will be together, and there are a number of major activities that they want people to attend. He continued by saying that they are aware that the terrorist danger level has been upgraded to severe as a result of the two horrific incidents in Essex and Liverpool, and they just want that the public to be cautious.

He also encouraged the people to contact them if they are concerned about something, or suspect something. He further stated that by notifying them about anything, people will not ruin someone's life, but save one. Following the recent terrorist atrocities, increased police patrols will be deployed across the UK during the festive season. Around Leicester Square and the Theatre District, a squad of uniformed and undercover officers patrolled in vehicles and on foot.

Chris Habayeb, a member of the Servator unit headquartered at Charing Cross police station stated that PC Counter-terror patrols are deployed all year, but they have taken on extra significance since the terror danger level was raised to Severe, according to GB News. Habayeb claimed that they are involving the general population and local businesses in this as when they are not around, these civilians can act as their eyes and ears. He also said that some people know more about this area than the authorities, so they will be able to help.

He further said that store security guards will know what is usual business around here, and if they see someone suspicious, they can call them and they will take care of it. Security officials concede that, as a result of recent attacks, the threat level has risen to the point where another attack is more likely to happen.

