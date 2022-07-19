UK: Sea Port Built And Used During World War I & II Up For Sale For £50,000

In the United Kingdom, a detached seaport built between 1915 and 1919 for naval sea defence during World War I and used in World War II is now up for sale for £50,000 on Rightmove, a real estate business, British media reported. The highest bidder will be able to buy an armour-plated World War I fort on the Humber Estuary. Notably, the fort can only be accessible by boat or helicopter.

Bull Sand Fort, three miles (4.8 kilometres) from Grimsby, was built between 1915 and 1919. Bidding for the "needing refurbishment" building would begin at £50,000, according to agents Savills, BBC reported. The media agency reported, citing the Steven Morish of the firm, that the fort needed "an innovative buyer with a project in mind."

The structure, which was strengthened with concrete and outfitted with 12 inch (30cm) armour meant to withstand battleship firepower, could shelter a garrison of 200 troops. It was made, along with its smaller twin fort on Haile Sand, to protect the sea entry to the Humber Estuary, although both were finished after World War I ended.

To prevent enemy submarines from reaching the strategic ports of Hull and Grimsby, a steel mesh was stretched across the mouth of the estuary between the forts. When Haile Sand Fort was auctioned in 2018, it had an auction guide price of £90,000 but was eventually purchased for £117,000.

Bidding to begin on July 19

Moreover, Morish stated that bidding for Bull Sand Fort would begin on July 19. He called the structure "an intriguing and distinctive lot," and suggested that it be used as "a high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, Grand Designs-style personal house, retreat, or a tourist attraction" in the future, according to the media agency.

An honorary research fellow at the University of Hull's Blaydes Maritime Centre, Dr Robb Robinson, said the forts were built during a far past age of maritime battle, when Britain's east coast was on the maritime frontline, according to BBC. Further, Dr Robinson stated that the German fleet attacked Scarborough, Hartlepool, and Whitby in late 1914, the BBC reported.

