UK Secy Of State Confirms 10 People In Hospital With Omicron Variant, 1 Death Reported

On December 13, Sajid Javid stated that there are roughly 10 people in hospital in England with Omicron variant, meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that one person died in Britain after contracting the new variant. The Health Secretary explained why the Prime Minister pushed back the deadline for all adults in the UK to take a booster vaccine from the end of January to the end of December, on Sky News.

In a television address on Sunday evening, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that booster shots would be available to everyone over the age of 18 in England beginning this week, in response to a projected "tidal wave of Omicron" this winter. Due to the expansion of the Omicron variant, the UK's Covid alert level has been elevated to level four, which indicates a high or rising degree of transmission, for the first time since May.

On Saturday, more than 5,00,000 booster injections and third doses were administered in the United Kingdom, the second day since the booster rollout began. According to preliminary findings, receiving a third booster dosage provides around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic Omicron infection. In addition to referring to the "tidal wave" of Omicron cases that Boris Johnson fears are on its way to the UK, Javid explained why the low hospitalizations and current death rate from the new strain do not indicate we should be complacent.

UK is in race between virus and vaccination: Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has warned that the UK is in a race between the virus and the vaccination in terms of Omicron spread. For the next three weeks, the NHS will prioritise urgent needs and vaccinations, with non-urgent procedures perhaps postponed, according to the health secretary.

A further 1,239 new cases of Omicron were announced in the UK on Sunday, bringing the total number of UK Omicron cases to more than 3,000, although the real number is estimated to be much higher. Earlier, the rules on self-isolation were updated again in England. From Tuesday, fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a COVID will not need to automatically self-isolate - but instead take daily lateral flow tests for seven days.

It is the latest rule change after the UK government brought in new Plan B measures, including COVID passports for some crowded events from Wednesday and asking people to work from home from Monday. Both Wales and Scotland have said new rules could come in the next few weeks, according to various media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)