UK Sees Influx Of 'rat Mobs' Across Town Centres Post COVID Lockdown: Report

The United Kingdom has recently seen a rise in the number of rats moving across town centres with the rodents seemingly have gotten fearless during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. According to a report by Daily Star, rats were previously hesitant to freely roam through "high streets"; however, they have become more fearless, when the areas grew empty due to disease-control lockdowns and restrictions.

Explaining the situation, Paul Blackhurst of Rentokil pest control said, “The periods of lockdowns and restrictions faced by hospitality venues over the past two years have led to a change in rodent behaviour.” He added that since there were no frequent disturbances by humans and a lack of noise in certain parts of towns and cities in the UK, these nocturnal and frightened animals became more confident. “The lack of footfall in certain areas of towns and cities saw these nocturnal and fearful creatures become more confident,” Daily Star quoted Blackhurst as saying.

The pest control expert further asserted that during the current time, when regular business activities are gradually returning back to normal, more people will eat out, in which food waste will be on the rise, possibly increasing the number of rats and other pests searching for an easy meal. He warned by saying, “For offices, restaurants, bars and cafes, it is time to take note and mitigate against the risk of reputational and financial damage that a rodent infestation can bring.”

Influx of rat mobs in the UK

As per the Daily Star report, the greatest rodent hotspots were central London and the southeast of England, which had a 91.4% "year-on-year" increase, while the North West, North Wales, and Midlands saw an 86.4% increase. From January 2021 to the year-end, Rentokil observed an 82% rise in commercial inquiries from firms plagued by rats and mice. Furthermore, pest populations have risen dramatically as a result of the unusually warm January.

Blackhurst added that if hives, excretions, chewing, as well as rub marks in and around a facility - are noticed, then pest control professionals should be contacted to deal with the problem responsibly and efficiently.

In addition to this, Rentokil has seen a 73% surge in individuals "enquiring about fleas," which the business attributes to "an increase in lockdown pets over the last 12 months,” Sputnik reported.

(Image: Pixabay)