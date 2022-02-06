UK Sends Special Force To Train Ukrainian Military Amid Border Crisis With Russia

To strengthen the Ukrainian side in the Russia-Ukraine border crisis, the UK has sent more than 100 special forces advisers to Kyiv to train and aid the Ukrainian military. As per the reports of Mirror, a military source stated that the UK special forces have been deployed to the region to help and advise the Ukrainian military and that they have a wide skill set which will no doubt be very useful to the Ukrainian forces.

The source also stated that British troops from the SAS, SBS, Special Reconnaissance Regiment, and Special Forces Support, who are no longer deployed in Afghanistan, would teach Ukrainian special forces counter-insurgency tactics, sniping, and sabotage. The uncertain situation surrounding Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks, with the US and European Union expressing concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border, and NATO encouraging partners to provide military support for Kyiv.

Several batches of weapons delivered to Ukraine

Several batches of weapons have been delivered to Ukraine by the US, UK, Canada, Poland, and Baltic states so far, with the US sending more soldiers to Poland and Romania. However, Russia has rejected any claims to invading Ukraine or any other country, citing NATO military activity along its borders as a threat to its national security, according to Mirror.

Russia has gathered more than 100,000 Russian troops with 1,000 tanks and hundreds of armoured personnel carriers on its border with Ukraine. Experts believe that President Putin's generals are planning to raise the number of troops in the next few days. Russian Spetsnaz special forces have also landed in the area, as has a special police unit known as the Rosgvardia, which is trained in counter-insurgency tasks and follows advancing soldiers, according to Mirror. Russia has also been equipping dozens of military field hospitals near the Ukrainian border. Intelligence sources suggest that doctors, nurses, and medical supplies, including thousands of litres of blood and plasma, have arrived in the region.

Putin could use any part of force amassed

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated last week that Putin could use any part of the force amassed along Ukraine's borders to seize Ukrainian cities and territories or engage in coercive or provocative political acts, such as the recognition of breakaway territories within Ukraine. In the meanwhile, General Mark Milley, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that a Russian strike on Ukraine would result in a large number of casualties.

