UK Set To Ban Menthol Cigarettes From May 2020

New laws are set to come into force this May and as part of the United Kingdom government's plan, menthol cigarettes will be reportedly banned from UK stores. According to international media reports, the change in cigarette laws stems from the new European Union Tobacco Product Directive laws which aim to outlaw cigarettes and rolling tobacco with a 'characterising flavour' other than tobacco. The law will reportedly come into force on May 20.

UK has already banned fruit flavoured and sweet cigarettes and the reason for the new change in the legislation is the claim that artificial flavouring in cigarettes and tobacco will encourage more young people to take up smoking. According to the charity Action on Smoking and Health (AHS), the changes will mean that the production and sale of any filters, paper, packaging capsules or any other component in cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco-containing flavouring will stop. While speaking to an international media outlet, AHS spokesperson said that the banning of menthol cigarettes is aimed to make it more difficult for young people to want to take up the smoking habit.

READ: Police Find Secret Cigarette Factory 4 Meters Underground

According to an international news outlet, a spokesperson said that no person may produce or supply a cigarette or hand-rolling tobacco with:

(a) a filter, paper, package, capsule or other component containing flavourings;

(b) a filter, paper or capsule containing tobacco or nicotine; or

(c) a technical feature allowing the consumer to modify the smell, taste, or smoke intensity of the product.

READ: BCAS Bans E-cigarettes In Airports And Aircraft

Policies to make smoking less appealing

Amanda Sandford of ASH told a news outlet that such policies will make smoking less appealing. She further elaborated that cigarettes are 'already expensive' and further increase in price will encourage people to quit smoking. If menthol cigarettes are only sold in packs of 20, it will 'hit' poorer and younger smokers harder who are more likely to buy smaller packs according to Sandford.

She also said 'there is evidence' that menthol cigarettes relax the airways and flavours masks the 'harshness of smoke' which makes it easier for younger people. However, she further added that it is an 'absolute myth' that 'menthol cigarettes are better for you' as all cigarettes are harmful.

READ: Pennsylvania Sues Juul Over Marketing E-cigarettes To Teens

READ: Punjab Police To Enforce Ban On E-cigarettes, Hookah Bars

