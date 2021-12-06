UK Set To Take Strong Stand Against Drug Abuse; To Initiate SMS Warnings, Passport Seizure

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set to announce a slew of new strong measures on Monday with the aim of combating the country's drug problem. Priti Patel, the UK's home secretary, has described drugs as a "scourge on our society." According to the Daily Mail, since last year, about 3,000 individuals in England and Wales have died as a result of drug abuse which is more than all of the knife violence and traffic accidents put together.

The 10-year strategy to combat drug criminality would target kingpins and demolish 2,000 additional "county line" supplies. The strategy further prioritises the reduction of crime, saving lives, as well as sending a powerful message to criminals, who peddle these narcotics, that they would face the full power of the law, as per the Daily Mail news website.

UK Government strategy to combat the drug menace

The UK government will further issue "crime scorecards" following the adoption of the new law, which will indicate inadequacies in handling a number of offences. Testing of drugs will be enhanced, and public awareness initiatives about the consequences of narcotics will be implemented on university campuses. In addition to this, PM Boris Johnson had issued a warning to 'lifestyle' consumers whose money keeps the business going, while, additional funds would be provided to the police with more instruments to stop the spread of narcotics and apprehend the criminals.

Furthermore, one of the most unusual initiatives would be to issue police text message warnings to middle-class drug users. According to the Daily Mail, the new measures would let police directly contact the consumers whose phone details will be located on dealers' phones. Police would also be given more authority to take an offender's passport and driver's licence.

Priti Patel has even indicated that frequent offenders might be subjected to a home curfew. As per a Daily Mail report, Patel said, “I will not stand by while such dehumanising exploitation and criminality takes place.” She went on to say that the illegal drug trade is controlled by serious criminals whose malice has no bounds.

Patel even added that for several years, drug peddlers have used and mistreated vulnerable youngsters in order to sell their drugs and trapped them in their dangerous networks. These heinous gangs utilise children as young as seven years old to transport narcotics. And for this reason, the UK administration has been increasing the number of police officers on the streets, including over 11,000 additional officers now deployed around the country.

