UK Shivers As It Records Coldest Night Of 2023, Temperature Goes Below -15C

The United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 7, braved its coldest night of the year 2023 with the temperatures dropping to below -15 Celsius in several regions. According to Independent, a UK news portal, the British Met Office revealed that the temperature at Kinbrace in the Scottish Highlands was recorded at -15.2 celsius, making it the coldest March in the country since 2010.

The Arctic blast in the region has led to the whole country getting blanketed in snow along with the presence of snow storms in different parts of the country. As per the reports by Independent UK, heavy snow is expected across southern England and South Wales on Wednesday night.

According to the Met Office, 14 cm of snow was recorded in the Highlands ahead of further ice and hail as the cold snap intensified throughout the week. With the stormy weather, the British authorities are also warning the Britons to leave houses only when there is a time of need.

On Tuesday, the Independent UK reported that Bristol Airport was forced to close and thousands of students across the UK were told not to come to school on Wednesday.

Alerts to stay until Friday 6 pm

As per the reports by the British news outlet, the alerts across the country are expected to remain in the palace for several days. The authorities believe that the restrictions are expected to stay in place until 6 pm on Friday. "Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers,” the UK Met Office asserted.

“There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur,” it added. The authorities also warned that due to severe temperatures, some of the communities could be “cut off” for several days.