UK Should Be ‘proud' Of Leading The World In Ukraine Support, Says Rishi Sunak

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday claimed that the UK should be "really proud" of having led the world in supporting Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. He said, "that is something we have led the world in, and we will continue to do so."

He further went on to say that "when it comes to the armed forces and defense, something that we should all be really proud of is what our country has done to support Ukraine and stand up to Russian aggression." Meanwhile, the head of the defense select committee, Tobias Ellwood said that the United Kingdom has continually shown support for Kyiv and further asserted that Britain must face Russia 'directly', reported The Guardian.

Ukraine's crews reach the UK to begin Challenger 2 training

This comes after the UK government announced that it is ready to provide 14 of its own Challenger 2 tanks to help Ukrainian troops stand against Russian aggression. This is the first time a western nation has announced sending its own heavy armour against Russia. Following this suit, a coalition of western allies, including Germany and the US, have also ended the weeks-long discussion and confirmed they are willing to send Leopard 2 and Abraham battle tanks to the war-hit country.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the UK Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian crew members had already arrived in the United Kingdom for training on battle tanks. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Defense wrote, "Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training for their continued fight against Russia. The UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine alongside global partner nations, demonstrating the strength of support for Ukraine internationally."

Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training for their continued fight against Russia.



Recently, UK PM Sunak had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenksyy and promised to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. This initiative has been taken by Britain in response to Ukraine's request for battle tanks from the West to increase its defence against the attackers. Also this month, United States President Joe Biden announced that Washington would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite previous concerns that they would be difficult for Ukrainian troops to handle and maintain.

