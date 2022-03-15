UK: Siberian Cat Lives Luxurious Life At Posh Hotel In London, Netizens React On 'Lilibet'

A Siberian cat is living a life many humans let alone cats, dream of living. Lilibet, a cat, who turns three later this year has free roam in London's pricey hotel. The cat was named after her royal neighbour, the Queen and is believed to live in even grander luxury. London’s Lanesborough hotel on Hyde Park corner has suites whose price is set in the range of 27,000 GBP per night. However, little Lilibet is lucky to stay there for free as Oetker Collection Hotels took her in as a kitten from a breeder in England.

Talking to Daily Star, hotel's staff Jo Stevenson said,” Little Lilibet was named after the queen’s name as she lives adjacent to us while we found calling it by this name is befitting, so it was named on the queen's childhood name. The name of the kitten was given by the cat committee”, “ And Lilibet is the queen of Lanesborough”, he added. Further, Jo admitted that the team was surprised that Prince Harry ( grandson of Elizabeth II) and Meghan Markle, his wife, went down through same way while naming their second child as Lilibet but “ Lilibet says she was here first”.

Lilibet greets guests and regular visitors in the hotel

Jo further said, " Lilibet welcomes all our regular guests, friends and regular visitors with their pets, except there, is one breed of dog that she is not comfortable, that is a breed of French bulldog- she becomes very fiesty when she sees this particular breed for some reason". Jo added that," Lilibet has the freedom to go anywhere in the hotel except the main restaurant". If there was any cat out there worthy of Lilibet's affection, apparently it is Socrates at The Lanesborough's sister hotel. Jo added: "They haven’t met yet but there will be a Eurostar moment I am sure in the future." While this posh cat has received love from netizens. A user commented,"Lilibet you are such a beautiful cat ". Another user commented, "My favourite kitty on Instagram" and one other user termed her as "Cream of the top".

Image: Instagram/@the_lanesborough