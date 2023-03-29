UK Sisters Set Guinness World Record As Most Premature And Lightest Triplets Ever

Three British girls who were the lightest and most preterm triplets to ever live officially broke two Guinness World Records. The three babies, Rubi-Rose, Payton-Jane, and Porscha-Mae Hopkins were born on February 14, 2021 and each weighed 1.28 kilogrammes at birth, according to a statement from the Guinness World Records.

The 32-year-old mother of the triplets, Michaela White, described the experience to the Guinness World Records as "quite traumatic" but also "the quickest pregnancy [she'd] ever known."

When White was 19 weeks pregnant, she and her husband Jason (Jay) Hopkins learned they were having triplets. Three weeks later, White gave birth to the first triplet, Rubi-Rose.

On Valentine's Day morning, White had labour pain. Later, Rubi-two Rose's sisters were delivered via emergency Caesarean section. The first 72 hours of the premature newborns' lives were the most crucial, and before physicians could give them oxygen, each one had to be able to breathe on their own for 10 seconds.

White acknowledged that there was uncertainty about the triplets' survival. She said she spent every moment of the first four days following their birth in their company, thinking that one of them might not "make it."

MRI exam discovered celebral palsy in the triplets

The sisters were transferred to the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), where they spent a total of 216 days. The triplets' cerebral palsy, which results in lifelong disorders that will permanently impair their mobility and coordination, was discovered during an MRI exam.

"It's not easy", White said. "It was very, very stressful the first year they were here." "[For] any parent who has been through it", Hopkins added, of having a child in the NICU, "it is one of the hardest journeys you'll go through."

Jason and Michaela were already under a lot of strain before their babies' untimely births. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the couple to lose their jobs at the tavern where they had been hired. They kept residing in the flat over the bar, but eventually the local council had to evict them and place them in temporary housing.