UK: Six Places Visited By Queen Granted 'protected Status' To Celebrate Her 70-year-reign

To commemorate British Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, six historic locations visited by her in the United Kingdom have been given 'protected status'. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has included a church in Birmingham, a Modernist theatre in London, and a high-tech Hampshire Public Records Office among the sites that have been listed. Apart from this, two stone markers defining the Yorkshire-Lancashire boundary will also be given the protected status award, BBC reported.

According to a Sky News report, the selections of these places were determined with the help of Historic England and are meant to represent the social, technological, and cultural developments that have occurred over Her Majesty's 70 years of reign. In addition to this, the Queen of England has visited these places as part of the royal visits to English cities, frequently accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Six sites in the UK granted 'protected status'

Among the sites which were granted 'protected status', the church in Birmingham, named “All Saints Church in Shard End”, which was built after World War II, has been chosen. It had been named after a chapel on Cooksey Road in Small Heath that was bombed by Germans during World War II. In 1954, the War Damage Commission funded the site's development, Sky News reported.

Furthermore, in Hornchurch, London, the “Queen's Theatre” is also on the list. Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a well-known German architect inspired the design of the Modernist theatre, which opened in 1975.

The M62, which was inaugurated by Her Majesty in 1971, has memorial highway markings, is on the list. The route runs across the Pennines and reaches a height of 372 meters above sea level, making it the highest highway in the country. Queen Elizabeth unveiled the stones, which each feature a rose in the colour of their respective county, BBC reported. At each end of the road are two plaques depicting the historic insignia of the House of Lancaster's Red Rose and the House of York's White Rose.

Apart from this, the "Art Deco Sun Pavilion and Colonnade" in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is also being listed. The facility was constructed in the year 1933 to provide a relaxing environment for the citizens after exercising or visiting the town's spa. In 1998, the Queen reopened it to the public.

The Hampshire Archives in Winchester, which opened in 1993, is the most recent structure to be accorded Jubilee protection. The Queen and Prince Philip cut the ribbon on the unique building, remarking on how it resembled a cruise ship.

Lastly, the 19th-century Imperial Hotel in Stroud, Gloucestershire, was chosen for its remarkable stone masonry made from local limestone. Following its renovation in 1950, the Queen paid a visit to the building, which was influenced by Cotswold market halls and European colonnades, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, noted, “These new listings celebrate the diversity and richness of our heritage overseen by Her Majesty during her 70-year reign, showing how the fabric of the nation has changed and developed,” Sky News reported.

