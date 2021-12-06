UK Slams Myanmar's Junta Over Suu Kyi's Sentencing; Calls It 'attempt To Stifle Democracy'

UK slammed Myanmar’s military for sentencing the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over charges of incitement against the army and violating COVID-19 restrictions. British foreign secretary Lizz Truss said in a statement on Monday that Suu Kyi’s sentencing is “another appalling attempt” by the junta to “stifle opposition” and to also “suppress freedom and democracy”. Truss said that the UK calls on the military regime in Southeast Asian countries to release the political prisoners and “allow return to democracy”.

UK Foreign Secretary said, “The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar’s military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy.”

“The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest,” she added.

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced for 4 years

Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison declaring her guilty of inciting and violating COVID-19 restrictions, a legal official said according to AP. The 6 December ruling is the first in a range of cases that are brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the junta seized the power on 1 February and engulfed the nation in chaos.

The Myanmar military, following the coup, had not only put the civilian leaders including Suu Kyi under house arrest but slapped charges against the officials. The army even blocked her party, National League for Democracy (NLD) from starting a second term in the office. As per the report, the legal official insisted on anonymity amid fears of being punished by the authorities but revealed that Suu Kyi received two years in prison on each of the two charges against her.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide victory in November 2020 general election while the army’s base party lost several seats. Rejecting NLD's win, the junta claimed massive voter fraud following the results. At the time, the independent election observers had said that no fraud or irregularities were detected in the elections.

Suu Kyi's charges amount to 100 years in prison

The Monday ruling is the first in a series of such verdicts that are expected to take place in the coming weeks because Suu Kyi faces almost a dozen of charges including incitement, violation of COVID-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act. The combined maximum sentences of all the charges amount to more than 100 years in prison. However, she has denied all allegations.

(IMAGE: AP)