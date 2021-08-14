UK Slashes COVID Test Rates By 20 Pounds For Amber List Travellers; India Included

In a major move, the United Kingdom has slashed the COVID testing costs for travellers arriving from amber list countries. Following the cost reduction, visitors from green list countries will now have to pay about 20 pounds less for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests than the previous charge, PTI reported. The decisions come at the heels of several complaints against the sky-high prices of the mandatory tests-on-arrival in the country.

Greenlist countries to pay approx 20 pounds less; India one among it

Only last week India was moved from the Red List countries to the Amber list. Meaning, travellers with a complete or one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter the UK and self-isolate themselves. The isolations will be mandated in their stipulated addresses, or at government-directed hospitals at extra cost. However, all travellers will be mandated to take the PCR tests on arrival.

I know how much people have looked forward to their summer holidays and I am pleased to announce that with immediate effect we’re slashing the price of day 2 and 8 PCR tests from NHS Test & Trace by a fifth.



Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) August 14, 2021

As per the calculation, visitors from amber list countries like India will now pay 68 pounds, which has been reduced from 88 pounds. The cost of tests for people arriving from amber countries but are not fully vaccinated will have to pay 136 pounds instead of 170 pounds for two tests. The PCR test is mandatory for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from amber list countries.

Price reduction not for Red List countries

The UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid while announcing the revised prices made it particularly clear that under no circumstances shall the prices be applicable to arrivals from the Red List countries. The prices will also not be relevant if the purchaser buys test kits from private providers, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) informed. The tests must be taken between two to eight days after entering England, the DHSC statement added.

The revision is to check the 'exploitative practices' by the 'cowboys'

A committee was set up for a 'rapid internal review' of prices after vacationers in the UK complained of exploitation by private sellers. "I have ordered my department to urgent review the list of private providers on gov.uk to ensure your pricing is clear and transparent," PTI quoted Javid. In a bid to eliminate "misleading" by private sellers, Javid announced the approval of a government-determined price for all travellers into the country. "Acting like cowboys...needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety," he said. The Health Secretary also called for a meeting to ensure a wider review by the UK CMA to address the inconsistency in test kit prices.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI/representative