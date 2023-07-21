UK Slashes King Charles' Public Funding As Wind Farm Profits Come To His Rescue

Britons could breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the huge gains that King Charles made last year. According to a report recently released by the United Kingdom's Treasury, the monarch made a handsome income from the Crown Estate's offshore wind farms, meaning that taxpayers will have to pour in less money into the royal budget next year.

The King is able to fulfill his official duties through the funding received in the Sovereign Grant. Next year, the grant will be 12% of the estate's net profits, a steep plunge from the current 25%. The Treasury announced that the royal family's budget will be £24 million lower in 2024 and £130 million lower in both 2025 and 2026 than if the rate remained steady at 25%.

This comes after a lucrative month of January for King Charles, who asked that profits made from wind farms should be utilised for public good. The reduction came as a result of a review by Royal Trustees. Published on Thursday, it laid out the new proportion of the Crown Estate's net profits used to calculate the amount of Government funding for the King.

UK Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens are the trustees of the body. "Cutting the rate to 12% is expected to reduce the Sovereign Grant by £24 million in 2024/25, compared with the rate staying at 25%, and over £130 million lower in each of 2025 and 2026," the Treasury said, as per The Mirror.

What do anti-monarchy groups say?

"This money will instead be used to fund vital public services, for the benefit of the nation," it further stated, adding that the grant's level will also be "reset" once reservicing projects at Buckingham Palace are completed. While the news may come as a pleasant surprise to some, a few anti-monarchy groups argue that it is deceitful.

"The claim that the Sovereign Grant will be £24m lower is grossly misleading. The grant will remain the same while royal spending will go up as it does most years," Republic CEO Graham Smith said, adding that "the true cost of the monarchy is over £345m a year. The grant is a dishonest and nonsensical way to fund a public institution. It must be scrapped and the royal budget slashed."