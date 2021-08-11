UK: Smitten Prison Officer Jailed For Helping Convicted Lover In Escaping

In an interesting love heist, a prison officer helped her lover, an inmate to escape from jail. A prison officer, Erica Whittingham has been sentenced for helping Michael Sheddon, a convicted robber, to escape from Derbyshire Prison. The former prison officer, Erica has now been sentenced to a three-year prison term for her 'misconduct." The Hollywood-like love story of the police officer and her boyfriend has grabbed worldwide attention.

The prison love-story

Michael was serving a three-year prison term for robbery. 33-year-old Prison Officer, Erica fell in love with him. "Erica Whittingham began a relationship with Michael Sheddon while she worked at HMP Dovegate, in Staffordshire, where he was serving a term for his part in the violent robbery of an elderly farmer," Derbyshire Police mentioned in their statement. The couple got into a relationship somewhere between January 2017 and October 2010, Erica confessed.

According to Derbyshire Police, Erica is also charged for sheltering a fugitive from September 2019 and March 2020. On the evening of October 1, 2019, Sheddon escaped from HMP Sudbury by climbing over a fence as staff gave a chase. He then fled in a car driven by Whittingham. "Erica drove Sheddon to Stoke from where he caught a train to Liverpool," the police statement added. As per reports, while the probe continued, Erica met her escapee boyfriend several times in different places across the country.

Three-year prison term for Erica

Sheddon, also 32, was a convicted robber. He was jailed for looting and assaulting a 78-year-old farmer. Sheddon was arrested in March 2020 again after his escape with Whittington's help. He was then jailed for six months after admitting escaping lawful custody, the police statement said.

Following the news of Sheddons escape, Erica confessed to her colleagues and authorities. She later resigned from her job and was arrested. A resident of Leigh Lane, Uttoxeter, Whittingham pleaded guilty to "harbouring an escaped prisoner" and "misconduct in public office" at the Derby Crown Court. On August 11, Wednesday Erica was sentenced to serve 3 years prison term for her offense.

(With inputs from @DerbyshirePolice/Facebook) (Image: @DerbyshirePolice/Facebook)