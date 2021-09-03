UK Snubs Pakistan Ploy To Internationalise Kashmir Over Geelani's Death; Qureshi Shut Down

The United Kingdom snubbed Pakistan's attempt after its Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attempted to attack India over Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death. While spreading mistruths about Geelani's body being 'snatched by the security forces', the Pakistan Minister lied that the separatist could not even get a decent burial. Informing that a funeral ceremony will be held for Geelani all across Pakistan, Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, said that India cannot suppress human feelings and sentiments.

UK slams Pakistan's attempt to drag Kashmir issue

Refusing to buy Qureshi's spiel, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was on the same platform, said that his country's long-standing position is to ask India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution. UK's Dominic Raab encouraged both the sides to maintain a positive and contructive dialogue.

Remarking on this, General Kochar (Retd) on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Stating that Pakistan has once again tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue, he said that Qureshi does not understand other countries' stand on Kashmir.

General Kochar said, "Raising such an issue, which is not a fact, is a propaganda which Pakistan is trying to do against India. Today the focus is on Afghanistan, everybody is trying to understand how stability can be brought into Afghanistan and he is attempting to do politics over Kashmir."

J&K: Restrictions to remain in place on Friday post Geelani's death

Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday evening. Following Geelani's demise, security and police deployment in the Kashmir valley was amped up to prevent any untoward incident. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also notified that the currently imposed restrictions and internet shutdowns would continue even tomorrow, Saturday, and a decision on the same would only be taken after the situation is reviewed on September 4.

Peace in the valley after Geelani's death: J&K Police

The Jammu & Kashmir police notified that the situation across the valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported on September 3. The police in a statement added, "Some vested interests and tried to spread baseless rumours about the forcible burial of SAS Geelani by Police. Such baseless reports that are part of false propaganda are refuted by Police." The J&K police added, "As a matter of fact, police instead facilitated in bringing the dead body from house to graveyard as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation." The police additionally informed that the relatives of the deceased were also present during the burial scheduled during the wee hours of Thursday and participated in completing the last rites.

The J&K police while clarifying its stand on the matter said that the general public was requested not to pay heed to the rumours being spread by anti-national elements, especially across the border. The J&K police said so because they perceived that these separatist elements who were trying to take undue advantage of the situation had no other agenda than to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

