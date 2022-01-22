UK Space Company Set To Launch 'first Entertainment Studio' In Space By 2024

UK-based Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) is all set to launch what it claims is the world’s first entertainment studio and multi-purpose arena in zero gravity by late 2024. According to Sky News, SEE wants the future studio to serve as an arena capable of hosting sports events and not just entertainment. Additionally, the company also believes that this would make it possible for social media influencers to use the studio to create content in space.

Named SEE-1, the module is set to be docked to the International Space Station (ISS) by December 2024 as part of its new commercial arm called Axiom Station. The module is intended to host films, television, music, and sports events as well as artists, producers and creatives who want to make content in the low orbit, micro-gravity environment. SEE is also intended to produce its own content and events in the module as well as make it available to third parties.

"SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space", SEE founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said, as cited by Sky News.

"It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity. With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit,” they added.

Separately, Michael Suffredini, President/CEO of Axiom Space, said that the module is designed as the “foundational infrastructure” enabling a diverse economy in orbit. Suffredini added that a dedicated entertainment venue will expand Axiom Station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers. "SEE-1 will showcase and leverage the space environment in an unprecedented way," said Axiom chief engineer Dr Michael Baine.

Axiom to co-produce Tom Cruise-starrer movie

Axiom will launch a module, meaning a small capsule that can be joined together to construct a bigger infrastructure. The SEE-1 will be an inflatable structure having a 20-feet diameter which would join another Axiom module attached to the ISS. Axiom Station will then separate from the ISS in 2028.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the SEE has already announced that it is producing Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie. As for the financial details of the agreement, it is still under wraps along with the budget of Cruise's space movie. The Tom Cruise starrer action flick has not been titled yet although the movie's production has begun, Space Entertainment told CNBC. Cruise, for his part, is set to travel to the ISS later in the year.

