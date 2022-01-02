UK Speaker Lindsay Hoyle Supports Ex-PM Tony Blair's Knighthood Amid Criticism: Reports

British politician and Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has defended former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair's ennoblement by the Queen this weekend. Blair has been conferred a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II and now, he is known as Sir Tony from Saturday (January 1). The former PM has been named a member of the Order of the Garter, England's oldest and most prestigious honour bestowed by the monarch at its discretion. However, the decision to confer the honour to the former Prime Minister has been lambasted by his political opponents, who argue that Blair's move to invade Iraq in 2003 makes him unsuitable for this.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle defends Tony Blair knighthood after backlash

Meanwhile, Hoyle has come in support of Blair and stated that the honour, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry, was a 'fitting tribute' for a former Prime Minister. However, Hoyle also believed that it was not a political decision. Whatever others may think, it is one of the most difficult professions on the planet. I believe it is respectful and the correct thing to do, whether it is Sir David Cameron. All the Prime Ministers should be offered the knighthood once they are complete their tenure," he told BBC Radio 4 as reported by The Guardian.

Blair was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007. Former Prime Ministers in the country have received the accolade from the Queen on a regular basis, including Sir John Major, who served from 1990 to 1997.

"If you served as Prime Minister of this country, I feel the country should honour your efforts. It has nothing to do with politics. It is a fitting tribute to the position they have held in our country, as well as the respect we pay them," Hoyle remarked.

Honours List acknowledged around 1,200 persons in UK

Officials claimed about one-fifth of the awards were for coronavirus-related work in another year dominated by the pandemic. England's chief and deputy medical officers, Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam were also knighted. Jenny Harries, the head of the United Kingdom's Health Security Agency, and June Raine, the top executive of the country's drugs regulatory organisation, were both given the title of 'dame.' This year's Honors List acknowledged around 1,200 persons in the United Kingdom, including scientists, actresses, politicians, Olympic athletes, and people who raised funds for charities, as per the Associated Press (AP).

(Image: AP)