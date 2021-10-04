UK: Staff Shortages Spread To Almost All Parts Of Economy, New Survey Reveals

Staff shortages in the UK's farming, haulage, and hospitality sectors have expanded to practically every sector of the UK economy, putting "serious strain" on medium-sized businesses, according to a new survey.

Over a quarter of the 500 companies polled confessed that a lack of workers is harming their capacity to operate at regular levels, according to a survey released on October 4 by the Brussels-based accountancy and advising firm BDO.

Companies who are considering lowering production and raising prices were listed in the research, as well as companies that aim to raise wages and introduce additional bonuses to attract new personnel.

Approximately three-quarters of the employers polled indicated they have increased employee pay, while two-thirds have 'tried to build the correct working culture' in order to retain staff. According to the study, bosses claimed they had increased compensation by an average of 11% to 13% for current employees and new recruits, respectively.

Higher wages contribute to increased spending in the hotel industry, which has already been impacted by rising 'food, drink, supply, and utility costs.' A projected price increase during the next six months, according to the survey, will have a 'substantial' knock-on effect for customers.

"Brexit, global supply chain concerns, and the long tail of COVID -19 has created a perfect storm for UK businesses," BDO partner Ed Dwan told The Guardian, referring to the poll.

He responded after long queues formed at fuel stations across the UK as panic buying resulted from oil companies announcing delivery restrictions and the closure of some outlets due to a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

According to the latest business confidence survey performed by the consultant CGA and the IT services firm Fourth, the UK's hospitality sector is also suffering from staff shortages, with at least one in six jobs presently vacant.

Chancellor Sunak Likely To Unveil 500 Million Pounds In Aid To Tackle Unemployment

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is likely to propose a £500 million strategy to help and combat unemployment in the UK at the Conservative Party Conference on October 4.

Sunak is expected to vow to double down on job-market assistance, supporting individuals who would be looking for work when the government's furlough programme ends. The chancellor will also outline his strategy for the country's economy, which will be reorganised around technology and innovation.

Image: Pixabay