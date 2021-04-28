UK Steps Up For India's Fight Against COVID-19, To Supply Vital Oxygen Equipment

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday said that it will send further vital oxygen equipment to India in support of the country's battle against COVID-19. This will include so-called "oxygen factories" or mobile oxygen plant which is capable of producing high levels of oxygen per minute.

The mini-factories, the size of shipping containers, have been organised to meet the ongoing massive demand for oxygen at Indian hospitals as one of the main requirements during a devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that he had been working with the devolved Northern Ireland government to organise supply of the oxygen production equipment. During a Downing Street briefing on Wednesday evening said,

"We have all seen the harrowing pictures of what is happening in India. It pains each one of us who is seeing those scenes. India is a stark reminder that the pandemic is not over and a reminder of the need to be vigilant."

Three oxygen generation units will be sent from surplus stocks in Northern Ireland, with each oxygen unit capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time.

The UK had dispatched vital medical equipment to India earlie this week. During early hours on Tuesday, more than 600 pieces of life-saving medical equipment arrived in Delhi ,to assist India's ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus. The UK government in the said assistance package consigned ventilators and oxygen concentrators from surplus stock to the Government of India. The supply will be over and above the equipment already sent and on its way to India, including 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators, also sent from surplus stocks.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the support was sent in response to a request from India and a pledge from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK to do all it can to help. The assistance package has been sourced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and funded by the FCDO.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab affirmed their status in providing support to India. He reiterated the desire to assist on Twitter. He established,