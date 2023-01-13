Prince Harry’s recently released explosive memoir titled ‘Spare’ continues to make headlines, for either the royal secrets it has brought to light or the scandalous encounters of the red-headed prince mentioned in some of those 410 pages. This time, the book has gone viral for how strategically it was placed inside a bookstore, in a rather close vicinity to a book about family vengeance.

A bookshop in the English town of Swindon has stepped into the social media spotlight after its window display showed the memoir placed next to Bella Mackie’s ‘How to Kill Your Family’. The placement of the books wasn’t a coincidence, but a well-thought cheeky move by the bookshop Bert’s Books. Alex Call, the place’s owner, told journalists that the display aimed to be “quite light-hearted and make a few people smile.”

The bookstore, which self-identifies as “indie” in its Twitter bio, often shares quirky tweets to promote its business. Sharing the image of its display, the bookstore said that it had simply "put our bestselling books in the window." “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one.”

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

Social media users react to the witty display

The post has garnered over 22,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “the best book shop window ever. 100% for creativity.” Another user added, “Recommend supporting this book store for this epic display... obviously avoiding buying spare itself!” A third user said, “hmmm....well done Bert's Books.”

Despite the tongue-in-cheek moment evoking laughter for many, the bookstore garnered some flak for projecting a stance against the Royal Family’s Prince Harry. Addressing the string of responses, the bookstore’s owner said: “It's been interesting today how people have projected some very different meanings onto this picture. Some have thought I'm supporting Harry, others think I'm doing the opposite. I don't really have strong opinions either way, tbh.”