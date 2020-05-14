UK Street On The Wales, England Border Has Different Lockdown Rules

As the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed the national message from ‘stay at home’ to ‘stay alert’, a street that sits on the Wales and England border reportedly has different lockdown rules depending on which side of the road one lives on. Following the recent changes to lockdown measures, while Johnson eased some restrictions, Weals Health Minister Vaughan Gething reportedly has ordered people to remain at home.

Now, as one half of Boundary Lane in Saltney, Flintshire, is technically parts of Wales, whereas the other half is part of England, the differences between the two sets of measure have reportedly caused confusion for locals. While speaking to an international media outlet, Veronica Gay, Flintshire County councillor for Saltney Stonebridge, said that the different rules have created confusion and she is also being asked on Facebook about what people can now do.

Gay said that a resident told her that at the moment she has people living on the Welsh side of Border Lane, who are storing some rubbish in their gardens because the recycling centres aren’t currently open in Flintshire. The resident added that on the other side the bin lorries are, however, taking stuff away. Another resident said that on the Welsh side, residents can go out locally, but the other side in England can drive to the lake district or down to Brighton.

The different sets of rules have left people totally confused. While some prefer the rules imposed in England as people can travel comparatively more freely, others also believe that that the restrictions imposed in Welsh makes them feel more comfortable and safer as the deadly coronavirus is still spreading rapidly across the nation.

‘Conditional plan’

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Johnson announced a ‘conditional plan’ to reopen the country after months of lockdown. While addressing the nation, the UK PM said that the people who were having trouble working remotely like the ones working in the manufacturing or construction industry can resume in their office spaces. However, he also advised them to avoid public transport and to maintain social distancing.

Even though UK PM stressed the ‘COVID Alert System’ with five levels that will determine the extent of lockdown, he hoped that the next step involving students to return to some schools will be reached ‘at the earliest by June 1’. While the new measures include reopening of some shops, however, authorities also alerted that it would only take place if supported by science.

