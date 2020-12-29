UK Struggles With 'unprecedented' Infection Level Amid New COVID-19 Variant

Following a “very high” surge in COVID-19 infections in England, a UK health official has said that the increasing number of cases is a “growing concern” as the NHS is struggling to cope with rising patient numbers. According to BBC, Britain on December 28 recorded nearly 41,385 COVID cases and 357 deaths. NHS England said that the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital is now 20,426, which is higher than the previous peak of about 19,000 in April.

Health officials in Wales and Scotland have also said that they are at risk of being overwhelmed as cases continue to surge. While speaking to the media outlet, Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public health England, said the “high level” of infection is of growing concern at a time when the country’s hospitals are at their most vulnerable, with new admissions rising in several regions. She added that despite unprecedented levels of infection, there is hope on the horizon. Further, she urged people to continue to play part in stopping the virus as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is rolled out.

The British authorities have blamed the new variant of the virus for soaring infection rates in London and southeast England. They have said that the new strain is more easily transmitted than the original. In a bid to control the spread, the UK government has put a swath of England under restrictions that require non-essential shops to close, bar, indoor socialising, and allow restaurants and pubs only to operate for takeout.

New variant likely to increase death toll

Meanwhile, recent research by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine, revealed that the new variant of the coronavirus strain is likely to cause more hospitalisation and spike the death toll in 2021 as it is 56 percent more transmissible.

SARS-CoV-2 variant named VOC 202012/01 that emerged in southeast England in November 2020 "appears to be rapidly spreading towards fixation," the new study said. However, there is no scientific evidence yet whether the disease COVID-19 is expected to get more severe for those that contract the new variant. Meanwhile, the WHO has collaborated with health experts worldwide to get more information about the new mutated strain.

The UK identified a second "more transmissible" COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa which was spreading at a dangerous rate despite the tiering system put in place, UK health secretary Matt Hancock announced. At least two cases in London and North West England who were diagnosed positive to the coronavirus second new variant were put under quarantine. Both the patients had travelled from South Africa over the last few weeks. Scientists have found 17 mutations of the first variant of the fast-evolving genome.

