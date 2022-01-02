UK: Students In England Instructed To Wear Masks In School To Combat Omicron

As Omicron cases are growing in the UK, schools in England has ordered the students to return to the class wearing masks. As per the reports of the Guardian, the new guidance comes as the government faces rising criticism over its failure to secure the availability of COVID testing kits in time for the resumption to school. The Department of Education stated that this order is short-term solely to support kids and staff as they return to schools and will be in effect until January 26.

However, scientists and the medical profession are increasingly concerned about a fast surge in infections is possible, particularly in England, where limits on socialising over Christmas and New Year's were eased. The number of confirmed cases in England reached an all-time high of 1,62,572 cases yesterday, according to the Guardian. A scarcity of testing equipment is also contributing to public-sector personnel issues.

7,000 extra air-cleaning devices to delivered to schools

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that 7,000 extra air cleaning devices will be delivered to schools and institutions to increase classroom ventilation. Zahawi stated that they are doing everything to guarantee that the education of young students is not jeopardised, according to the Guardian. He stated that the Prime Minister and he have been clear that education is their number one priority and these steps will strengthen the support for schools as they will do everything in their power to minimise disturbance.

Labour leader Keir Starmer stated that parents should test their children at least twice a week to ensure that they do not spread the disease to the elderly and frail. He also said that that it is up to the government to ensure that tests were available for them, according to the Guardian. Another Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed his concerns about the reopening of schools stating that schools reopen next week, and in the past, this has resulted in COVID spreading among students, who then bring it home to their families.

Face covering guidance to schools

The Association of School and College Leaders general secretary, Geoff Barton, welcomed the mask-wearing guidance. He stated that for students in grade 7 and higher, face coverings are already recommended. He continued by saying that children are used to wearing them, and they are confident that the reinstatement of wearing maks in classrooms would be well received by schools and institutions.

