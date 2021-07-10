UK Study Finds 'Children Under Very Low Risk Of Serious Illness Or Death Due To COVID'

In a major relief for children, a British study released on Friday, found that risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19 was very low in children. The study led by researchers from University of York, UCL, Imperial College London and the Universities of Bristol and Liverpool have found that illnesses were more prevalent in those children with pre-existing medical conditions and severe disabilities. The study has been submitted to UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination, WHO and the UK's Health department.

UK study: Children at very low risk of severe illness & deaths due to COVID

The study found that 251 young people aged under 18 in England were admitted to intensive care with Covid-19. The researchers stated that this equated to young people of that age group in England having a one in approximately 50,000 chance of being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 during that time. Moreover, 309 children were admitted to ICU after developing a rare inflammatory syndrome in children caused by Covid-19 – equating to an absolute risk of one in 38,911. In conclusion, researchers stated that 25 children had died as a result of Covid-19, equating to an absolute risk of death from Covid-19 of one in 481,000, or approximately two in a million.

A senior author, Professor Lorna Fraser said, "It’s important to remember that the risks are very low for all children and young people. Even when we found higher risks for some groups with severe medical problems, these risks were still very small compared to risks seen in adults. Our new findings are important as they will inform shielding guidance for young people as well as decisions about the vaccination of teenagers and children, not just in the UK but internationally”.

Meanwhile, another author - Dr Elizabeth Whittaker added, "It is reassuring that these findings reflect our clinical experience in hospital – we see very few seriously unwell children. Although this data covers up to February 2021, this hasn’t changed recently with the Delta variant. We hope this data will be reassuring for children and young people and their families".

Vaccination for kids

Currently, India is gearing up for its first COVID vaccine eligible for children - Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. The Ahmedabad-based company which has submitted the data of its third phase trials, seeks to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India. Apart from ZyCoV-D, Bharat Biotech is conducting trials of Covaxin on children aged 2-18 years.