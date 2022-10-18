UK Summons Chinese Envoy Over Violent Crackdown On Anti-Xi Jinping Protesters

The United Kingdom’s foreign minister summoned the Chinese chargé d’affaires following Sunday's incident, when a male protester was dragged to the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up by unidentified staffers, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Minister of State Jesse Norman said that the government was “extremely concerned” about the staffers allegedly assaulting protesters. He added that the officials will meet the deputy of the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday. “Peaceful protest, as this house has always recognised, is a fundamental part of British society and our way of life,” he said while responding to a question asked by Member of Parliament Alicia Kearns. “I, like her, witnessed what took place in the video on Sunday and I’m sure every member of this house feels the same level of concern as she does,” he said.

During a question-and-answer session at the parliament, British lawmakers called for the government to expel the Chinese staffers who were involved in the incident. “It is a question of law as to what offences were committed on British soil,” Norman said, stating that the parliament members should hold on until the police investigation into the matter concludes. He further answered a question by MP Iain Duncan Smith and revealed that Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang had not been summoned.

What happened during Sunday's protest in Manchester?

On Sunday, several anti-Xi Jinping protesters from Hong Kong gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, holding banners that read ‘Hong Kong independence’ and ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times’. However, the situation got violent after a male protester named Bob was dragged inside the gates of the consulate and beaten up by unidentified men. Bob then managed to escape from the compound with the help of police officials and other protesters on the scene.

"They dragged me inside, they beat me up,” Bob told BBC. "As we tried to stop them, they dragged me inside, they beat me up," he said, adding: "It's ridiculous. They [the attackers] shouldn't have done that. We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here [in the UK]."

The consulate accused the male protester and other “disturbing elements” of entering the “compound illegally.” The protests against Chinese President Xi Jinping occurred on the same day when the Communist party summit began in Beijing.