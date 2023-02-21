UK Summons Iran’s Representative To London Over Repeated Threats To British Journalists

In wake of repeated threats to journalists in the UK, the British government has summoned Iran's senior diplomat. This development came after an Iranian international TV channel was forced to close its London newsroom.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: "I am appalled by the Iranian regime's continuing threats to the lives of UK-based journalists and have today summoned its representative to make clear this will not be tolerated," he said.

"The UK will always stand up to countries that threaten our fundamental values of freedom of expression and the media," he added.

Why are UK-based journalists under threat?

Cleverly's statement came after the Foreign Office’s director general for the Middle East, Vijay Rangarajan, held a tense conversation with Mehdi Hosseini Matin, Iran’s senior diplomat in London. The Iranian regime has been reluctant to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation. Notably, the British government's announcement of additional harsh measures against Iran coincided with a similar decision taken by the EU. At least 32 Iranian individuals, including the government, were sanctioned by Brussels, including government ministers, intelligence officials, and lawmakers, as part of the bloc’s latest stringent measures against the regime over the crackdown on protesters.

Iran International TV's general manager expresses concern over threats coming from the Iranian regime

Meanwhile, the general manager of Iran International TV expressed concern over the repeated threats coming from the Iranian regime and said in a statement, "I cannot believe it has come to this." A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move.

He further said, "Let's be clear, this is not just a threat to our TV station but to the British public at large." Even more, this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security, and free speech that the UK has always held dear. Day and night, our journalists strive to deliver the independent, uncensored news that the 85 million people of Iran and its diaspora deserve. We refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats. We will continue to broadcast. "We are undeterred," he added, as reported by DailyMail.com.

Separately, the UK government has imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and two regional governors for violations of human rights. Notably, the judges had imposed death penalties on people who took part in anti-government protests in Iran in recent months, the UK government said.