UK: Sunak Admits Taking Money From 'deprived Urban Areas'; Wanted To 'level Up Everywhere'

UK's Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak has spoken about shifting the money from "deprived urban areas" to give it to other parts of the nation. A video obtained by the New Statesman shows the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak telling the grassroot Conservative members that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure that "areas like this are getting the funding they deserve." He has made the admission while speaking in Tunbridge Wells region of Kent on July 29.

"We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that," Rishi Sunak said in a video obtained by The New Statesman.

Rishi Sunak has said that he was emphasizing that other towns and rural regions of the UK also required help and not only "big urban areas." During a hustings event in Eastbourne on Friday, Sunak said that that deprivation existed across the nation. He further stated that he wanted to "level up everywhere" and not just the "very large urban cities," BBC News reported. He stressed that the investment in levelling up was needed in "small towns, in rural communities, in coastal communities like those here in the South East." Meanwhile, Sunak's team has claimed that he has made the statement with regards to introducing levelling up funds and the changes made to Treasury formulas on investment., as per the BBC News report. According to Sunak's team, the British government has changed the approach to analysing projects by amending the Treasury's "green book." It is pertinent to mention here that the video of Rishi Sunak has been released at a time when he and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have been contesting for the post of British Prime Minister.

Lisa Nandy calls for investigation

Labour Party leaders have claimed that the "true colours" of Tory leadership were being showcased in the Prime Ministerial race. Shadow Secretary of State for Communities Lisa Nandy has called for an investigation to find the changes made in the funding formulas. Taking to her Twitter handle, Lisa Nandy called it "scandalous" that Sunak took public money from deprived regions and provided it to other parts of Britain. Lisa Nandy tweeted, "It’s scandalous that Rishi Sunak funnelled public money away from deprived areas and gave it to affluent Tory shires. The Levelling Up Secretary needs to urgently investigate what changes were made to funding formulas and what justified the changes." Nandy has penned a letter to Levelling up Secretary Greg Clark asking him "to urgently investigate" the changes made by Sunak to funding formulas that Rishi Sunak has said in the video filmed on July 29.

