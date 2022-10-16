UK Teachers Chop Off Teen's Fake Eyelashes, Leave Parent Furious

A mother of a 15-year-old said that her daughter was made a 'laughing stock' after her eyelashes which were glued to real ones were chopped by teachers. The incident took place at Harris Academy Beckenham in southeast London.

Hitting out at the school, Rhenne's mother Martina Cantor was furious at the treatment of her daughter. She claimed that there were no rules against fake eyelashes.

She also claimed that teachers did not notify her that they were unhappy or asked Rhenne to get them out when she reaches home. "They just butchered them and did a total bodge job leaving them all completely different lengths," she was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

Cantor said that her daughter used fake lashes as her natural ones were very minimal. "Afterwards, one of her friends said 'What’s happened to your lashes?' She got laughed at by her friends and was embarrassed," the mother said, adding that it has affected her daughter's confidence.

Principal apologises for the teacher's action

She also went to the school and complained to the principal who apologise for the episode. They have launched an internal disciplinary procedure. Rhenne's mother also informed local authorities about the incident.

In a similar incident of a teacher humiliating a student from earlier this year, a teacher in Mississippi allegedly shared a student by giving him a 'Zero Award' in class. The 14-year-boy was given an 'award' saying, "The 'Zero' Award. It's impossible to be me. Don't try. You'll never find a solution."